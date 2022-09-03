3 men arrested at Dulles airport in August for separate sex crime charges

Three men wanted for separate felony sex crime charges were arrested last month at Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County, Virginia.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that officers took Florentin Stefan Dita, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, into custody on Aug. 31 after arriving back in the U.S. on a flight from Austria.

CBP officials said that Dita is wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for continuous sex abuse of a child.

On Aug. 21, Jose Efrain Mejia Alas, a citizen from El Salvador staying in Germantown, Maryland, was arrested as he attempted to board a flight to his home country.

The 34-year-old was wanted by police in Montgomery County for two counts of second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and other charges.

Alas told authorities he has been living in the U.S. illegally for six years.

A few days earlier, CBP officers arrested Juan Anitportan Lara Ramos, from Essex, Maryland after he arrived on a flight from El Salvador.

Ramos was wanted by the Baltimore County Police for sexual abuse of a minor.

CBP officials verified that the warrants for each man were still active in the respective jurisdictions before turning them over to the proper authorities.

CBP also requested that Alas be returned to their custody after his criminal proceedings in Montgomery County so they could begin the process of deporting him.

“Customs and Border Protection officers continue to support our local law enforcement partners by identifying and arresting travelers who are wanted on a variety of criminal charges, including these heinous sex crimes allegations,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.