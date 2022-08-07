Girl, 14, shot and killed on porch in Baltimore

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed in Baltimore on Saturday night.

WJZ-TV reports that officers began receiving reports of a shooting at about 8 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found the girl unresponsive.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said detectives are trying to determine if someone shot the girl by accident or if she was shot intentionally. An ambulance took the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the girl was not released.

