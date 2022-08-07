WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Girl, 14, shot and killed on porch in Baltimore

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 11:42 AM

BALTIMORE — A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed as multiple kids gathered on a porch in Baltimore.

WJZ-TV reports that officers began receiving reports of a shooting at about 8 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found the girl unresponsive.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said detectives are trying to determine if someone shot the girl by accident or if she was shot intentionally. An ambulance took the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the girl was not released.

