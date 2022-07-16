RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missiles rain down on southern city | Medic describes 'hell' of captivity | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Home » Crime News » Silver Spring man arrested,…

Silver Spring man arrested, charged in deli stabbing

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 16, 2022, 9:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County Police said a Silver Spring, Maryland, resident has been charged with first-degree assault after stabbing an employee at Max’s Kosher Café.

Police said Bryant Whack, 32, was “inside the deli panhandling” Thursday afternoon when he allegedly took a tip jar.

An adult male café employee followed Whack out of the store and reportedly confronted him. That’s when Whack pepper sprayed and stabbed the employee, police said.

Officers discovered the suspect running behind a laundromat in the 11300 block of Georgia Avenue.

The department said the employee was hospitalized and in serious condition.

Whack is being held without bond.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up