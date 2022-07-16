Silver Spring man arrested, charged in deli stabbing

Montgomery County Police said a Silver Spring, Maryland, resident has been charged with first-degree assault after stabbing an employee at Max's Kosher Café.

Listen now to WTOP News

Montgomery County Police said a Silver Spring, Maryland, resident has been charged with first-degree assault after stabbing an employee at Max’s Kosher Café.

Police said Bryant Whack, 32, was “inside the deli panhandling” Thursday afternoon when he allegedly took a tip jar.

An adult male café employee followed Whack out of the store and reportedly confronted him. That’s when Whack pepper sprayed and stabbed the employee, police said.

Officers discovered the suspect running behind a laundromat in the 11300 block of Georgia Avenue.

The department said the employee was hospitalized and in serious condition.

Whack is being held without bond.