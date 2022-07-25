Police: Officer, driver fleeing crash hurt in alley shootout in Va.

Police in Virginia say a driver who fled a crash and a police officer were wounded in a shootout in an alley.

Richmond police say officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed early Monday and when the vehicle crashed, the driver fled.

As an officer tried to engage the driver in an alley nearby, police say they exchanged gunfire and both were wounded. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police say the driver’s injuries are considered life-threatening and the officer’s aren’t thought to be life-threatening. The department is investigating the incident.

