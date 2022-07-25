WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Police: Officer, driver fleeing crash hurt in alley shootout in Va.

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 11:00 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a driver who fled a crash and a police officer were wounded in a shootout in an alley.

Richmond police say officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed early Monday and when the vehicle crashed, the driver fled.

As an officer tried to engage the driver in an alley nearby, police say they exchanged gunfire and both were wounded. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police say the driver’s injuries are considered life-threatening and the officer’s aren’t thought to be life-threatening. The department is investigating the incident.

