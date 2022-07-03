Maryland man indicted on 18 charges in deputy’s killing

The 21-year-old Maryland man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has been indicted on a total of 18 charges.

SALISBURY, Md. — The 21-year-old Maryland man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has been indicted on a total of 18 charges.

The Star Democrat reports Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was indicted last week on charges including first- and second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and multiple counts relating to illegal firearm possession.

The charges stem from the June 12 shooting that left Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard dead.

Davidson has been held without bond since he was taken into custody after a manhunt. He is scheduled for a court appearance July 15.

