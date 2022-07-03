FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Crime News » Maryland man indicted on…

Maryland man indicted on 18 charges in deputy’s killing

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALISBURY, Md. — The 21-year-old Maryland man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has been indicted on a total of 18 charges.

The Star Democrat reports Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was indicted last week on charges including first- and second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and multiple counts relating to illegal firearm possession.

The charges stem from the June 12 shooting that left Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard dead.

Davidson has been held without bond since he was taken into custody after a manhunt. He is scheduled for a court appearance July 15.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up