DC police identify man killed in Thomas Circle shooting

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

May 24, 2022, 11:45 PM

Police in D.C. have identified the man killed in a shooting at Thomas Circle in Northwest Monday morning.

In a news release Tuesday, D.C. police said 32-year-old Emmanuel Lys, of no known address, was killed in the incident that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 

Officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and, on investigation, were directed by witnesses to the area of a homeless encampment, where they found Lys with a gunshot wound.

Fire and EMS responded to the scene and rendered aid, but he died on the scene, according to police.

A gun was recovered from the scene and officers are investigating whether it’s connected to the shooting. Police are also checking surveillance footage around the scene, Assistant Chief of Police Andre Wright said on Monday.

Jamal Weldon, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, said that they are dismantling the homeless encampment near Thomas Circle after Monday’s shooting.

Police said on Monday they were looking for a person of interest related to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and Kristi King contributed to this story.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

