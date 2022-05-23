RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Person of interest sought in deadly NW shooting

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 23, 2022, 1:07 PM

Police are looking for a person of interest in a Monday shooting that killed a man near D.C.’s Thomas Circle.

It happened on the east side of Thomas Circle just before 9:30 a.m., when officers were in the area patrolling and heard gunshots, said Assistant Chief Andre Wright.

They were directed to a homeless encampment, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at Thomas Circle in D.C. (WTOP/Kristi King)

Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and rendered aid, but the man died.

A gun was recovered from the scene, Wright said, and officers are investigating whether it’s connected to the shooting.

They will be releasing photos later Monday of that person of interest. Police are also checking surveillance footage around the scene.

“We want to talk to this individual to find out his involvement in this shooting,” Wright said.

Amy Butler, senior minister at National City Christian Church, said she’s been concerned about gun violence in D.C.

“It is a terrible tragedy and loss for our community,” Butler said. “We have been increasingly concerned about the increase of gun violence here in our city.”

She said that their church has been trying to help homeless people in the area. They have a Wednesday morning food pantry, and Luther Place Memorial Church across the street has continued outreach.

“It’s hard to find housing in the city,” Butler said. “That process takes such a long time and people are frustrated, they’re scared, and the businesses on our circle are concerned as well. It’s a very difficult time here on Thomas Circle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.

See a map where the shooting happened below:

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

