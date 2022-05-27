RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Baltimore woman, 83, shot reading in bed

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 27, 2022, 10:25 AM

An 83-year-old Baltimore woman reading in her bed early Friday was shot in the arm when a bullet burst through her window, police said.

Northwest District officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Wakefield Road.

According to authorities, when officers arrived, they found an 83-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound to the arm.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with more information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

