Baltimore woman, 83, shot reading in bed

An 83-year-old Baltimore woman reading in her bed early Friday was shot in the arm when a bullet burst through her window, police said.

Northwest District officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Wakefield Road.

According to authorities, when officers arrived, they found an 83-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound to the arm.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with more information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

