Former MTV star arrested in Md. for alleged sex trafficking

A former reality TV star who was wanted in Las Vegas for sex trafficking is back in Nevada after being arrested in Linthicum, Maryland.

Las Vegas police say Kevin “Chopper” Barnes, 37, was booked on one count of sex trafficking in Clark County, Nevada, on Monday.

Barnes had appeared on the MTV reality show “Making the Band,” and authorities accuse him of using a large social media following to recruit would-be sex workers.

Police believe there may local victims of Barnes in the region. They’re asked to contact Anne Arundel County police at 410-222-4700 or Las Vegas police at 702-828-3455.