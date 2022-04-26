RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia suspends gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria | Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Crime News » Former MTV star arrested…

Former MTV star arrested in Md. for alleged sex trafficking

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 26, 2022, 6:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former reality TV star who was wanted in Las Vegas for sex trafficking is back in Nevada after being arrested in Linthicum, Maryland.

Las Vegas police say Kevin “Chopper” Barnes, 37, was booked on one count of sex trafficking in Clark County, Nevada, on Monday.

Barnes had appeared on the MTV reality show “Making the Band,” and authorities accuse him of using a large social media following to recruit would-be sex workers.

Police believe there may local victims of Barnes in the region. They’re asked to contact Anne Arundel County police at 410-222-4700 or Las Vegas police at 702-828-3455.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

Nowhere safe to hide: What online harassment is doing to service members and the military

Pentagon shifting Project Maven, marquee artificial intelligence initiative, to NGA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up