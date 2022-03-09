RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Crime News » Silver Spring doctor struck…

Silver Spring doctor struck and killed by own vehicle in DC car theft

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 9, 2022, 12:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Silver Spring, Maryland, doctor serving residency at MedStar Washington was struck and killed by his own vehicle during a car theft turned hit-and-run in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday night, D.C. police said.

According to authorities, the suspect entered Dr. Rakesh Patel’s unoccupied car around 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Vernon Street NW near the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue.

The suspect tried to flee the scene in the car and struck Patel, 33, before making a getaway.

D.C. Fire and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of Dr. Rakesh (Rick) Patel,” Medstar said in a statement. “He served his residency here, had completed a fellowship in Infectious Diseases, and was currently training as a Critical Care fellow. Dr. Patel will be greatly missed.”

Police said shortly before 2 p.m. that they had recovered Rakesh’s stolen Mercedes.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Below is a map of where it happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Senate passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up