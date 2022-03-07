Man who escaped police custody at Mary Washington Hospital back in custody

A man in police custody escaped from the emergency room at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia, early Monday.

A man in police custody who escaped from the emergency room at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia, early Monday, is back in custody.

The Fredericksburg police tweeted that Zachary Miller, 27, of Spotsylvania, “was located in Spotsylvania County and is in the custody of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.”

Miller fled the hospital shortly after 5 a.m. and ran in the direction of Eagle Village, police said.

Police warned the public that Miller was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Below is a map of where it happened.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.