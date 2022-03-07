CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Crime News » Man who escaped police…

Man who escaped police custody at Mary Washington Hospital back in custody

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 8:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man in police custody who escaped from the emergency room at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia, early Monday, is back in custody.

The Fredericksburg police tweeted that Zachary Miller, 27, of Spotsylvania, “was located in Spotsylvania County and is in the custody of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.”

Miller fled the hospital shortly after 5 a.m. and ran in the direction of Eagle Village, police said.

Police warned the public that Miller was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Below is a map of where it happened.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up