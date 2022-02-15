OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | US men's curling reach semis | Top photos
‘Career offender’ gets 17 years in DC-area robbery spree

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

February 15, 2022, 3:47 PM

A 62-year-old from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been sentenced to 17 years in a federal prison for a string of armed robberies last year around the D.C. area.

Jon Karl Mcree Fleet pleaded guilty as part of a deal back in October. He was accused of robbing a Macy’s in Springfield, Virginia; a McDonald’s in Alexandria, Virginia; a Subway in Largo, Maryland; a Papa John’s in Falls Church, Virginia; and a Domino’s in McLean, Virginia, between Jan. 24, 2021, and March 13, 2021.

Fleet brandished a firearm during each robbery, authorities said, and demanded money from employees. He had been prohibited from possessing guns because he was already convicted felon.

“Fleet’s lengthy and violent criminal history qualifies him as a career offender,” the Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday.

