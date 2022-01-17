CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Rapper Vic Mensa faces narcotics charges after arriving at Dulles

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

January 17, 2022, 9:16 PM

Rapper Vic Mensa faces felony narcotics-possession charges, after customs officers at Dulles International Airport allegedly found psychedelics hidden in his luggage Saturday.

According to Customs and Border Protection, Mensah — whose legal name is Victor Kwesi Mensah — had arrived at Dulles at 7 a.m. from Ghana.

During a baggage inspection, CBP said, officers found 41 grams of LSD; about 124 grams of psilocybin capsules; 178 grams of psilocybin edibles; and 6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

CBP reminds travelers that even though some jurisdictions have decriminalized or legalized “certain personal quantities of illicit narcotics,” federal law still prohibits possession, and they cautioned travelers that they are subject to federal inspection when they leave from or arrive in the United States.

“Travelers can save themselves time and potential criminal charges during their international arrivals inspection if they took a few minutes to ensure that their luggage is drug free,” said Daniel Escobedo, area port director for CBP’s area port of Washington, D.C.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

