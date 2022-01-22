CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Police: Burglar steals puppies and cash from Va. pet salon

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:48 PM

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in eastern Virginia are looking for someone who stole six newborn huskies in addition to cash during a burglary at a pet grooming business.

Authorities say it happened in Hampton in the early hours of Friday.

The Daily Press of Newport News reports a suspect entered through a window and took the puppies and money. A grooming employee says the suspect also ate the food of staff members, which is believed to have been used to lure the puppies.

The owner breeds the huskies and keeps the puppies and their mother at the salon. An apparent suspect was spotted on surveillance video.

