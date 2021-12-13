Man who led Virginia police on chase facing charges

Police say a man who led police officers on a pursuit in from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia before crashing has been charged with attempted murder.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say a man who led police officers on a pursuit in October from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia before crashing has been charged with attempted murder.

News outlets reported that Virginia State Police said a passenger injured in the crash was still hospitalized Monday, nearly two months after the crash on Oct. 19.

Police say Christopher Northcraft who’s being held at Virginia Beach City Jail, is now charged with attempted murder, malicious assault, driving under the influence of drugs, abduction and drug possession. Police also say additional charges result from the chase.

