2 killed, 13 wounded in string of 6 shootings in Baltimore

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 11:05 AM

BALTIMORE — Police say two people were killed and 13 others were wounded in a string of six separate shootings in Baltimore on Friday.

The Baltimore Sun reports that five people were shot in the city’s Penn North neighborhood on Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was killed in that shooting. Police also responded to a quadruple shooting in the Upton neighborhood and a triple shooting in the Broadway East neighborhood earlier in the day. Police say one person was killed in the Upton shooting.

