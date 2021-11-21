CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Police arrest suspect in shootings at 3 buildings in Middle River, Md

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 3:13 PM

ESSEX, Md. — Police say a person arrested on suspicion of firing a gun at three separate buildings in Middle River, Md, appeared to be having a mental health crisis.

The Baltimore Sun reports that no injuries were reported in the early Sunday morning shootings by somebody identified only as a male. Baltimore County police officers saw damage from the gunfire but didn’t immediately see a possible suspect after initially responding to a report of shots fired.

A second report of gunfire was reported about 25 minutes later at a district courthouse where bullets apparently shattered windows. After a third report of shooting, police found the suspect in a vehicle and took him to a hospital for evaluation.

