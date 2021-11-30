CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Greenbelt Police to increase presence at Metro station after 2 carjackings

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

November 30, 2021, 3:24 PM

Police are still looking for the suspects in a pair of carjackings that have been reported at the Greenbelt Metro Station in each of the last two days, and are increasing their presence as a result of the incident.

Both times, it was a Toyota Prius that was stolen at gunpoint. But according to police, early indications are that the two carjackings are not related and were committed by different suspects.

The first crime happened early Sunday morning. Greenbelt Police said three people stole a Prius at gunpoint about 40 minutes after a shooting was reported at an apartment complex about a mile and a half away. It’s believed the three carjackers were also involved in that shooting, which left a man in critical condition. At this point, his condition has stabilized.

Then, on Monday night, another man was carjacked and shot. His injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.

“Two Priuses, not related,” said Hannah Glasgow, a spokeswoman for Greenbelt police. “At this time, we don’t believe that those incidents from Sunday and Monday are linked.”

Metro Transit Police are the primary investigators of crimes that occur on WMATA property, and there’s been no response yet to calls and emails sent to Metro. But Glasgow said commuters at the Greenbelt Metro Station can expect to see more officers patrolling the area.

“We are regularly patrolling,” said Glasgow, who noted overtime is being utilized to increase their presence there.

“We’ll bring in another shift a little early to help saturate the area,” she said.

“Since we’re seeing a trend, officers will be in that area a little bit more, definitely looking, since we know that it’s happening.”

