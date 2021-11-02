2 found dead of gunshot wounds in Woodbridge home

A man and a woman were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the Lake Ridge neighborhood of Woodbridge, Virginia. Prince William County detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to their deaths, a police release on Twitter said.

Prince William County detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to their deaths, police said.

According to a release, county officers responded to a report at around 3:33 a.m. Saturday morning from a residence on the 11500 block on Bertram St. in Woodbridge, along the Occoquan Reservoir. Upon entering the house, officers found two individuals, a 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two victims, who police say knew each other, were pronounced dead on the scene. They were identified in the release as Mariam Yusefi, 34, and Moneer Nasafi, 36. Both are residents of Woodbridge.

Officers have recovered a firearm from the scene and an investigation is underway. There is no related threat to the community, according to the police statement.