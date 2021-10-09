Victim in Quadruple Shooting in Southeast DC identified

D.C. police have confirmed the death of Giovanni Lovelace, 23, in a string of shootings on Independence Avenue in southeast.

The shooting happened at around 8:14 p.m., according to police, near the D.C. Armory. The department confirmed that two adult males were shot and one didn’t appear to be alive.

In total, three victims were transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds and were treated for nonlife threatening injuries.

D.C. police Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons held a press conference that evening confirming the details of this shooting. He also said that it was too early in the case to confirm if the victims and potential suspects new each other.

Assistant Chief Parsons provides an update to the shooting that occurred in 1700 block of Independence Ave., SE. https://t.co/ncmI9NSYWI — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) Oct. 9, 2021

Police are looking for a large sedan, silver or gray, and seek the public’s help. Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099. A $25,000 reward is also offered that lead to the arrest of a suspect.

Below is the area where it happened.