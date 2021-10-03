DC police investigating fatal Saturday night shooting in Southwest

One man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting that occurred near Nationals Park late Saturday night. Homicide detectives from D.C. police say they are investigating.

In a statement released Sunday, D.C. police First District officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest, around 11:08 p.m. On arrival, officers found an adult female and two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. One male was treated for minor injuries on the scene, while the female was transported to the hospital with what the police called “non-life threatening injuries.”

The third victim, identified as 44 year-old Garry Stanley, Sr., of Fort Washington, Maryland, showed no signs of life at the scene and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information about the shooting that leads to an arrest or conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

