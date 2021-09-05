CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Crime News » Police seek video from…

Police seek video from shooting at Towson University

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 3:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say two people wounded in a shooting at a gathering at Towson University remain hospitalized and one has been released.

The Baltimore County Police Department issued a statement Sunday asking for people to come forward with video and offering new details on what preceded the shooting.

The news release said that more than 500 people were present during an unsanctioned gathering in a part of campus known as Freedom Square when the shooting happened early Saturday.

Police have previously said the victims included one student and two people who don’t attend the public university north of Baltimore.

The police didn’t immediately release further information about what led to the shooting or whether suspects have been identified.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up