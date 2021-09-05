Police seek video from shooting at Towson University

Authorities in Maryland say two people wounded in a shooting at a gathering at Towson University remain hospitalized and one has been released.

The Baltimore County Police Department issued a statement Sunday asking for people to come forward with video and offering new details on what preceded the shooting.

The news release said that more than 500 people were present during an unsanctioned gathering in a part of campus known as Freedom Square when the shooting happened early Saturday.

Police have previously said the victims included one student and two people who don’t attend the public university north of Baltimore.

The police didn’t immediately release further information about what led to the shooting or whether suspects have been identified.

