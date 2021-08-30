DC police seek suspects in string of armed kidnappings

D.C. police are looking for several suspects following a string of armed kidnappings. Authorities said they could be connected.

The first incident happened Tuesday, Aug. 24, around 10:30 p.m. According to police, the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street NW, near Logan Circle. One suspect had a gun out while the others forced the victim into a vehicle. Then they took the victim to multiple ATMs to withdraw money. The victim was dropped off elsewhere and the suspects fled.

The second was Wednesday, Aug. 25. Around 11 p.m., the suspects approached another victim in the 5200 block of 14th Street NW, near Rock Creek Park. One suspect brandished a handgun and ordered the victim inside a vehicle, then got the victim’s bank information. The suspects forced the victim out of the vehicle in a different location then took money out of the person’s account.

The third kidnapping happened Thursday, Aug. 26, around 1:14 a.m., at the intersection of 14th and Allison streets NW, also near Rock Creek Park. This time, more than one suspect had a handgun out. And when the victim tried to run, police said the suspects assaulted him and forced him into vehicle. The suspects got the victim’s property and bank account info, took him to multiple ATMs and withdrew money. They dropped him off at a second location and fled.

In the fourth kidnapping, on Saturday, Aug. 28, around 2:20 a.m., the suspects targeted a fourth victim in the 1200 block of 10th Street NW near Mt. Vernon Square. They brandished guns and forced the victim into a vehicle. They got the victim’s bank information, took them to an ATM, withdrew money, dropped the victim off elsewhere, and fled.

The fifth kidnapping happened a short time later nearby around 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of 13th Street NE. The suspects brandished guns, forced the victim inside a vehicle, took them to an ATM, got their bank account information and took out money. The victim was dropped off elsewhere and the suspects fled.

D.C. police said they’re looking for three or four Black men, possibly 20 to 29 years of age. One is described to have a curly, high-top fade hairstyle. Suspects were captured by nearby cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Info can be submitted to the D.C. police tip line by sending a text message to 50411.