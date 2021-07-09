DC police seek car in connection to Southeast shooting

D.C. police are trying to find a vehicle they believe is connected to a shooting and hold up Thursday night in Southeast.

According to a release, the suspects approached their victims just after 10:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Town Center Drive. One of the suspects brandished a gun and demanded the victims’ property, then shot one of the people. The suspects fled.

The victim who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The car, seen above, was captured on camera.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle, or has more knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the D.C. police tip line at 50411.