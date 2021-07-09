Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
DC police seek car in connection to Southeast shooting

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

July 9, 2021, 2:07 PM

D.C. police are looking for the vehicle above. (Courtesy D.C. police)

D.C. police are trying to find a vehicle they believe is connected to a shooting and holdup Thursday night in Southeast.

According to a release, the suspects approached their victims just after 10:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Town Center Drive. One of the suspects brandished a gun and demanded the victims’ property, then shot one of the people. The suspects fled.

The victim who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The car, seen above, was captured on camera.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle, or has more knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the D.C. police tip line at 50411.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

