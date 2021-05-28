Beltsville ‘pimp’ sentenced to 8 years for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking

A Beltsville, Maryland, man was sentenced Friday for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. His three victims include a 17-year-old girl.

A Beltsville, Maryland, man was sentenced Friday to eight years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

His three victims include a 17-year-old girl, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Kamal Dorchy, 46, to whom the DOJ refers as a “pimp” in the release, also faces 15 years of supervision after he gets out.

The judge in the case said Dorchy must register as a sex offender as well.

According to his plea agreement, Dorchy posted prostitution advertisements and recruited sex workers online between September 2016 and July 2017.

The DOJ said that on July 27, 2017, a Howard County detective met with an adult sex worker at a Laurel hotel who told him about Dorchy’s business.

Dorchy admitted, according to the news release, that he met a 17-year-old at a strip club and recruited her. He said he didn’t know her real age and thought she was 18 years old since she worked at the club.

The 17-year-old told law enforcement that she told Dorchy her true age before she was trafficked.

A third victim told authorities she met Dorchy in 2016 during a job interview for a massage business at a hotel in Baltimore, and she later had prostitution dates at the massage business.

More information about the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force is available online.