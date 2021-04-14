CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Md. corrections officer indicted on Va. felony sex assault charges

April 14, 2021, 11:51 AM

A Charles County, Maryland, corrections officer has been suspended after being indicted by a King George County, Virginia, grand jury on charges of aggravated sexual battery and engaging in an indecent act with a child.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into Richard Dean was launched in August of 2020.

The sheriff’s office said that based on the nature of the allegations, he was immediately suspended without pay from the Charles County Detention Center, where he had worked for 14 years.

The investigation revealed that the incident happened in Virginia, and the case was turned over to the King George County Sheriff’s Office.

Dean was indicted by a Virginia grand jury April 9.

