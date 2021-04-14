Md. corrections officer indicted on Va. felony sex assault charges

A Charles County corrections officer has been suspended after being indicted by a King George County grand jury on charges of aggravated sexual battery and indecent act with a child.

A Charles County, Maryland, corrections officer has been suspended after being indicted by a King George County, Virginia, grand jury on charges of aggravated sexual battery and engaging in an indecent act with a child.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into Richard Dean was launched in August of 2020.

The sheriff’s office said that based on the nature of the allegations, he was immediately suspended without pay from the Charles County Detention Center, where he had worked for 14 years.

The investigation revealed that the incident happened in Virginia, and the case was turned over to the King George County Sheriff’s Office.

Dean was indicted by a Virginia grand jury April 9.