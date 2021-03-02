2 men, 1 woman charged in $1.5M ‘grandparent fraud’ scheme

Two Florida men and a Baltimore woman have been indicted on charges they engaged in a scheme to defraud at least 70 elderly people out of more than $1.5 million.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Florida men and a Baltimore woman have been indicted on charges they engaged in a scheme to defraud at least 70 elderly people out of more than $1.5 million.

Federal prosecutors in Maryland said the three defendants duped their victims into believing that a grandchild or other relative needed money for bail, legal fees or other expenses.

An indictment unsealed on Friday charged Medard Ulysse, 37, of Miami; Eghosasere Avboraye-Igbinedion, 26, of Miramar, Florida; and Amaya English, 21, of Baltimore; with conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

