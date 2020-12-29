Police: DC man used charcoal briquettes to torch Georgetown home; suspect charged

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged with arson after police say he set fire to a home in Georgetown on Monday using charcoal briquettes.

Samuel Carey Kalinski, 26, of Northwest, was arrested following the blaze in the 3200 block of S Street Northwest near the Dumbarton Oaks Museum.

According to a D.C. police report, Kalinski jumped a fence to get to the property and kicked in the back door around 1 p.m.

“Small piles of barbecue charcoal briquettes were placed in areas to spread the fire,” the report said.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo, by the time firefighters arrived, serious damage had been done to the first floor and was spreading to the second floor.

Despite the fire’s strength, Maggiolo said crews were able to contain the fire about 20 minutes after their arrival. Maggiolo also said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the blaze.

Kalinski was spotted watching the house burn, according to Maggiolo. He tried to leave and was pursued by fire investigators and arrested.

Update Working Fire 3200 block S St NW. #DCsBravest have placed fire under control. No injuries. Residents not at home at time of the fire. Investigators on scene to determine cause. This video shows initial attack on flames. pic.twitter.com/ipWR046R8N — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 28, 2020

Evidence and video surveillance is still being collected.