Father accused of killing son at a Fairfax County shooting range

A father has been accused of shooting and killing his son at a gun range in Lorton, Virginia.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement Tuesday that Ajay Srivastav, 63, shot his son Ajay, 23, and then himself around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 in a car outside Sharpshooters Range off Terminal Road.

Varun Srivastav died from his gunshot wound on Friday night, while the father survived, the police said.

Officers are on scene of a shooting at the Sharpshooter Range, 8194M Terminal Rd, in Lorton that occurred around 8:50pm. Two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Preliminarily, we believe scene is contained to the parking lot. Updates to follow. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/YJc8iSLi6j — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 12, 2020

Ajay Srivastav of Vienna has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and firearm use in a felony. The police said they expect detectives will update the charges after the county medical examiner ruled the son’s death a homicide on Monday.

Ajay Srivastav is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The death was the 13th homicide in the county this year.