Father accused of killing son at a Fairfax County shooting range

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

November 17, 2020, 11:34 AM

A father has been accused of shooting and killing his son at a gun range in Lorton, Virginia.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement Tuesday that Ajay Srivastav, 63, shot his son Ajay, 23, and then himself around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 in a car outside Sharpshooters Range off Terminal Road.

Varun Srivastav died from his gunshot wound on Friday night, while the father survived, the police said.

Ajay Srivastav of Vienna has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and firearm use in a felony. The police said they expect detectives will update the charges after the county medical examiner ruled the son’s death a homicide on Monday.

Ajay Srivastav is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The death was the 13th homicide in the county this year.

