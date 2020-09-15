Man charged in burglaries of 9 Howard County medical offices

A Temple Hills, Maryland, man has been charged with 41 counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property in nine cases, police said.

A Temple Hills, Maryland, man is accused of nine burglaries at medical office suites in Columbia, police said Tuesday.

Michael James Trefry, 58, has been charged with 41 counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property in the cases, which happened between May and July, Howard County police said.

Investigators accused Trefry of breaking into the Century Plaza Office Center, on Little Patuxent Parkway, on June 6, July 11 and July 24.

Each time, he entered the offices of Dental One Associates of Columbia, and stole a safe with cash once, police said. Twice, he entered Elite Chiropractic & Sport and stole cash there once. He also broke in and stole cash at Shady Grove Fertility and Elegant Dental Care, police said. He tried but failed to break into Integrative Family Medicine.

Trefry was also charged on a May 25 burglary at an office building in the 10700 block of Charter Drive, where police said he was able to break into the building but couldn’t get into the medical office suites and didn’t steal anything.

Trefry is being held outside the county, but if he is scheduled for release, he’ll be arrested on the Howard County charges, police said.