A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Tuesday night near the convention center.

The D.C. police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on N Street Northwest, between 6th and 7th streets — a block from the convention center in Mt. Vernon Square.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

