Police say Silver Spring man fired gun in downtown Wheaton

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

August 25, 2020, 1:01 PM

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged with firing a gun in downtown Wheaton on Friday night, police said Tuesday.

Jose Canales, 32, is charged with possession of a handgun, discharging a gun in an urban area and reckless endangerment.

According to authorities, officers responded to a parking lot in the 11300 block of Elkin Street around 10:30 p.m. after a report of gunshots.

A witness told police that Canales had crouched behind a vehicle where the sound of a gunshot was heard.

Police say they found a spent .40-caliber shell casing on the ground next to the vehicle’s rear passenger-side tire.

The witness pointed out Canales, who was walking on Elkin Street.

According to police, Canales turned into an alley in the 2300 block of University Boulevard West and discarded a black bag he was carrying.

Officers stopped Canales and found a loaded .40-caliber handgun inside the bag.

