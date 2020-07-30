CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 150K coronavirus deaths | Why number of infections in Va. is considered low | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Annapolis man charged with shooting at truck on Beltway

Rob Woodfork

July 30, 2020, 7:27 AM

Maryland State Police have arrested a man they believe to be the the driver who fired into another vehicle before fleeing police on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this week.

Michael Andre Holmes, 25, of Annapolis was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment stemming from a Monday incident in which at least one shot was fired from a dark blue 2017 Hyundai Sonata toward another vehicle.

Montgomery County police stopped Holmes on the Outer Loop between University Boulevard and Colesville Road Monday afternoon. During the stop, an unidentified witness drove up to the officer and informed him that the Hyundai’s driver had just been involved in a shooting. Holmes sped off before the officer could further investigate, police said.

According to police, the victim, who was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, confirmed to the officer his passenger door was shot on the Outer Loop near University Boulevard. The victim called 911 but was not hurt.

Holmes was arrested at his home in Annapolis and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

