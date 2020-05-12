Man arrested for chasing woman on Falls Church trail

A Stafford County, Virginia, man was arrested Monday after police say he chased a woman on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail in Falls Church over the weekend.

Lamar Dontae McCarthy, 23, was arrested Monday on an assault charge.

According to police, a woman saw McCarthy in a red hooded sweatshirt suddenly stop his vehicle and sprint after her on the trail.

She tried to evade him and eventually ran to her home and called police.

After the woman gave authorities a description of McCarthy and his vehicle, Falls Church police pulled him over. Police say he confirmed the incident on the trail and was arrested.

According to police, McCarthy is also the suspect in two other Falls Church cases.

“I admire the bravery of this woman who did everything right,” said Chief Mary Gavin said in a release.

“She was aware of her surroundings, she acted quickly to evade a dangerous assault and she found a safe place to call the police immediately. I am also proud of the quick-acting officers who found the suspect in his vehicle and made the arrest.”

McCarthy is being held in the Arlington County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with a similar experience or additional information is asked to call the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5050 (TTY 711) or email police@fallschurchva.gov.