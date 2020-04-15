DC man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Langdon grocery store

A D.C. man has been arrested in the fatal January shooting of a Northeast man in Langdon outside a grocery store.

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal January shooting outside a Langdon grocery store in which one man was gunned down and two others were injured.

Jermaine Harris, 18, of Northwest, was arrested Tuesday, D.C. police said.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder while armed in the Jan. 6 death of Lamar Walters, 38.

Walters was found outside the now-closed grocery store, near the intersection of Franklin Street and Mills Avenue with a number of gunshot wounds, according to police.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported Walters to a local hospital, where he later died.

Two other men were also discovered seeking medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital, according to a police statement.

D.C. police Cmdr. William Fitzgerald said in January that the store had been a sore spot in the community for a while, calling it a “drain on resources.” He said his officers have made several drug arrests there, set up cameras and monitored it using overtime hours.

Police said they were aided by the the FBI Washington Field Office in this case.

Authorities offered no motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation by D.C. police.