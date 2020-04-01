1 dead after hit-and-run in Annandale

A person is dead following a Tuesday morning hit-and-run in Fairfax County, Virginia.

A pedestrian is dead following a Tuesday morning hit-and-run in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police responded to the accident on Royce Court and Hummer Road in Annandale near the community park around 7 a.m.

The vehicle did not stay on the scene, according to Fairfax County police.

There is no word on the cause of the incident or the identity of the person who died.

Authorities are looking for a green four-door vehicle with possible front-end damage in connection with the hit-and-run.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.