DC man killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

February 25, 2020, 8:44 AM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a D.C. man was killed in a deadly double shooting over the weekend.

Stanley Gaskins Jr., 52, of the District, was shot in the 7400 block of Old Alexandria Ferry Road, in Clinton, around 1 a.m. Saturday, county police said Monday in a news release.

Officers responding found Gaskins suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A second, unnamed victim was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives do not believe this was a random crime and continue to search for a motive and suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512, or to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

