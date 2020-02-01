A shooting in Clinton, Maryland, left one man dead and another injured early Saturday morning.

Prince George’s County officers responded to the 7400 block of Old Alexandria Ferry Road, off Md. Route 5/Branch Avenue, for shots fired around 1 a.m. Saturday.

They located two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

First responders pronounced one dead at the scene. The second man was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not made public.

Investigators remained on scene Saturday morning to establish a suspect and motive. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of the area:

