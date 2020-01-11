Frederick father arrested after crash that killed 4-year-old son

A Frederick, Maryland, man has been arrested and faces a litany of charges related to drunken driving after a single car crash that killed his 4-year-old son early last month, state police said.

A Frederick, Maryland, man has been arrested and faces a litany of charges related to drunken driving after a single car crash that killed his 4-year-old son in early December, state police said Friday.

Gregory Lee Ehabe, 27, of Frederick, was arrested Jan. 10 and faces eight charges including vehicle manslaughter, homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and child neglect.

The accident happened a little before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 on Interstate 70 near Bower Avenue in the area of Williamsport, Maryland. Maryland State Police from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to a reported single-vehicle crash where a driver entered the median and struck a concrete culvert.

Ehabe and son Eberett Ehabe were removed from the car and taken to Meritus Medical Center; Everett Ehabe was then transferred to Children’s National Medical Center in D.C. where he died of his injuries two days later on Dec. 4.

Ehabe was indicted by a Washington County grand jury following a police investigation and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred:

