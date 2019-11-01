Police ID victim in fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Fairfax County

One person is dead after being shot in Fairfax County on Thanksgiving Day, and police say they are still looking for the shooter.

One man is dead after being shot in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Thanksgiving Day, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Police found Ever Deras-Borjas, 30, wounded at an apartment complex on Dinwiddie Street near the Springfield Plaza shopping center in Springfield just after after 1 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, and they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

They are searching for a suspect described as a “Hispanic man in his teens,” standing at around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a white jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800.

As of Thursday, this is the 11th homicide this year in Fairfax County.

Below is a map showing the general location of the shooting:

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.