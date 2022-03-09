RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Coronavirus » Pandemic lessons can lead…

Pandemic lessons can lead to more-prosperous communities

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

March 9, 2022, 7:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lessons from the pandemic could help keep other disruptive ailments such as the flu in check if best practices are embraced and implemented broadly.

That’s one of the messages of a sweeping report released this week that offers recommendations covering myriad environments and disciplines, ranging from schools and transportation to data systems and worker safety.

The goal of “Getting to and Sustaining the Next Normal: A Roadmap to Living with COVID,” according to one of the report’s authors, is to provide informed prevention strategies free from the speed and pressured intensity of responses that an evolving pandemic demanded.

“Basically what this framework is — it kind of takes the guesswork out of the response,” said Jelena Srebric, a professor of mechanical engineering for the University of Maryland.

Srebric was among the report’s team of 53 authors and contributors, who included advisers to the Biden administration on COVID-19 policies as well as former officials from both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Jelena Srebric. (Courtesy University of Maryland)

The report offers guidance for when it will be safe to return to pre-pandemic routines and details what needs to be done to reduce risks for potential biosecurity threats.

Among the recommendations is that society shift its focus from COVID-19 to major respiratory viral illness such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu.

“In this country, on a bad year we lose 60,000 people to influenza. This is a known factor,” Srebric said. “Even beyond the deaths, you have a loss of productivity, you have children out of school, parents out for sick children, and teachers sick all the time throughout the flu season.”

Best practices related to preventing COVID-19 spread can translate elsewhere.

“You will have a lighter flu season, you will have less rhinovirus, you will have less RSV, it would make life better than pre-pandemic, if we really implement all of this,” she said.

What can the average person do? Vote.

“Vote for candidates and local school boards that care about indoor air quality for yourself, your company, your children,” Srebric said. “That will make your life better, make your community more resilient in the future. Because, again, influenza, RSV, COVID are basically exploiting an existing weakness in the system.”

Srebric said elected representatives who are willing to embrace the report’s recommendations and work to fund changes will help create more-resilient and more-prosperous communities.

download audio
March 11, 2022 | Jelena Srebric talks about how issues related to indoor air quality and the flu helped jumpstart findings related to COVID-19 (Kristi King)

Noting that underprivileged communities took the brunt of the pandemic, Srebric said America has some soul searching to do — “soul searching and financial responses to the needs of those communities in order to project environmental justice within our society,” she said.

“All of this is solvable right now based on our understanding,” Srebric said.

“There is need for some political will that I can say clearly it exists now. And then there is financial need to dedicate resources and also put them where they are most needed, because the virus exploits the weakest link in the chain.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Senate passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up