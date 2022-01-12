Fairfax and Prince George’s counties distributing rapid COVID-19 tests

Two area counties — Fairfax County in Virginia and Prince George's County in Maryland — will hand out rapid COVID-19 tests Wednesday.

In Fairfax County, several Fairfax County Public Library branches will distribute a limited amount of free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to both residents and nonresidents.

The library branches are Reston, George Mason, Chantilly and Sherwood. Tests will be distributed at 10 a.m. Each branch will have 300 tests.

Here’s where they will be distributed:

Reston Regional Library

11925 Bowman Towne Drive

Reston, Virginia 20190

George Mason Regional Library

7001 Little River Turnpike

Annandale, Virginia 22003

Chantilly Regional Library

4000 Stringfellow Road

Chantilly, Virginia 20151

Sherwood Regional Library

2501 Sherwood Hall Lane

Alexandria, Virginia 22306

Tests are limited to four per household.

Prince George’s County

In Maryland’s Prince George’s County, at-home tests will be given out at community centers and libraries throughout the county Wednesday and Thursday. The county will require proof of county residency and each person will get one test kit with two rapid tests.

Here’s where they will be distributed:

Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 13 at 8 a.m., while supplies last.

Hillcrest Heights Community Center

2300 Oxon Run Drive

Temple Hills, Maryland 20748

Westphalia Community Center (Drive-thru location)

8900 Westphalia Road

Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20774

Kentland Community Center — Prince George’s Ballroom (Drive-thru location)

2413 Pinebrook Avenue

Landover, Maryland 20785

Cedar Heights Community Center (Drive-thru location)

1200 Glenn Willow Drive

Capitol Heights, Maryland 20743

Langley Park Community Center

1500 Merrimack Drive

Hyattsville, Maryland 20783

Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex

7007 Bock Road

Fort Washington, Maryland 20744

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., while supplies last

Laurel Branch Library

507 7th St.

Laurel, Maryland 20707

New Carrollton Branch Library

7414 Riverdale Road

New Carrollton, Maryland 20784

Oxon Hill Branch Library

6200 Oxon Hill Road

Oxon Hill, Maryland 20745

South Bowie Branch Library (Drive-thru location)

15301 Hall Road

Bowie, Maryland 20721

Spauldings Branch Library

5811 Old Silver Hill Road

District Heights, Maryland 20747