Fairfax and Prince George’s counties distributing rapid COVID-19 tests

Two area counties — Fairfax County in Virginia and Prince George’s County in Maryland — will hand out rapid COVID-19 tests Wednesday.
In Fairfax County, several Fairfax County Public Library branches will distribute a limited amount of free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to both residents and nonresidents.
The library branches are Reston, George Mason, Chantilly and Sherwood. Tests will be distributed at 10 a.m. Each branch will have 300 tests.
Here’s where they will be distributed:
Reston Regional Library
11925 Bowman Towne Drive
Reston, Virginia 20190
George Mason Regional Library
7001 Little River Turnpike
Annandale, Virginia 22003
Chantilly Regional Library
4000 Stringfellow Road
Chantilly, Virginia 20151
Sherwood Regional Library
2501 Sherwood Hall Lane
Alexandria, Virginia 22306
Tests are limited to four per household.
Prince George’s County
In Maryland’s Prince George’s County, at-home tests will be given out at community centers and libraries throughout the county Wednesday and Thursday. The county will require proof of county residency and each person will get one test kit with two rapid tests.
Here’s where they will be distributed:
Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 13 at 8 a.m., while supplies last.
Hillcrest Heights Community Center
2300 Oxon Run Drive
Temple Hills, Maryland 20748
Westphalia Community Center (Drive-thru location)
8900 Westphalia Road
Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20774
Kentland Community Center — Prince George’s Ballroom (Drive-thru location)
2413 Pinebrook Avenue
Landover, Maryland 20785
Cedar Heights Community Center (Drive-thru location)
1200 Glenn Willow Drive
Capitol Heights, Maryland 20743
Langley Park Community Center
1500 Merrimack Drive
Hyattsville, Maryland 20783
Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex
7007 Bock Road
Fort Washington, Maryland 20744
Wednesday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., while supplies last
Laurel Branch Library
507 7th St.
Laurel, Maryland 20707
New Carrollton Branch Library
7414 Riverdale Road
New Carrollton, Maryland 20784
Oxon Hill Branch Library
6200 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, Maryland 20745
South Bowie Branch Library (Drive-thru location)
15301 Hall Road
Bowie, Maryland 20721
Spauldings Branch Library
5811 Old Silver Hill Road
District Heights, Maryland 20747