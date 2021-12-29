CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Coronavirus » Maryland-based Novavax adds India…

Maryland-based Novavax adds India to COVID vaccine’s approval list

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 29, 2021, 9:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax, which still hasn’t filed for Food and Drug Administration emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., adds India to the growing list of countries where its vaccine is eligible to be distributed.

The approval in India comes a week after Novavax received approval for its vaccine by the European Union. It will begin distributing its vaccine in the EU next month.

The two-dose Novavax vaccine is already being distributed in Indonesia and the Philippines.

In India, where 42% of the population is fully vaccinated, the vaccine is being produced by Serum Institute of India Pot. Ltd, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe and today’s authorization marks a vital step for India, where additional vaccine options and millions of doses are needed in the country’s ongoing efforts to control the pandemic,” said Stanley Erck, Novavax president and CEO.

Novavax and its partners have vaccine approvals pending in several other countries, including South Korea and Japan. It has previously said it intends to complete the package for filing for emergency use authorization in the U.S. with the FDA by the end of this year.

The Novavax vaccine uses a recombinant nanoparticle technology, unlike the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

It can be shipped and stored at much higher refrigeration temperatures, potentially increasing access in hard-to-reach areas. It is distributed in vials containing 10 doses each.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After turbulent cyber year, agencies enter 2022 with fresh security crisis on hand

Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up