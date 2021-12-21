How should you be wearing masks as coronavirus cases surge?

With coronavirus cases on the rise, experts say it's important that you not only put that mask back on, but wear it correctly.

“It’s definitely something that we should definitely have in our pocket and we should be using,” said Chris Sulmonte, project administrator for the Johns Hopkins biocontainment unit.

He said there are three things you should be looking for when it comes to mask wearing: fit, function and frequency.

“Making sure that the mask fits you well cross your face, down from your nose to your chin,” Sulmonte said.

When it comes to function, you want to find “multilayered” masks.

And you want to find a mask that you’re good with wearing as long as you need to.

“You want to find something that can work comfortably for the entire duration that you need it for,” Sulmonte said.

And how often should you be washing those reusable masks?

“What I say is treat it like your underwear,” Sulmonte said.

When you wear it for long periods of time, it should probably be washing right away, he said.

What about something a little more heavy duty?

“N95 masks are incredibly effective. You have to be fit-tested for those types of masks. So it’s not something that you would just wear casually without confirming that you’re able to wear that mask effectively,” Sulmonte said.

And, he strongly discourages any masks with exposed filters or valves.

