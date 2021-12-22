CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
COVID-19 cases growing among lawmakers on Capitol Hill

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

December 22, 2021, 10:35 PM

There's a growing number of members of Congress who are testing positive for COVID-19., WTOP's Mitchell Miller reports.

The number of COVID-19 cases on Capitol Hill is growing.

On Wednesday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said that he tested positive for the virus. The South Carolina Democrat said he’s tested positive for a breakthrough, and he’s asymptomatic.

Clyburn’s positive result brings the total number of lawmakers with the virus up to eight. In less than a week, five other members of the House tested positive.

On Tuesday, New York representatives Republican Nicole Malliotakis and Democrat Antonio Delgado, and California Democrat Barbara Lee all announced they have breakthrough cases.

Colorado Democrat Jason Crow and Pennsylvania Democrat Matt Cartwright tested positive over the weekend.

And just last week Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker also announced they had tested positive for COVID-19.

All are experiencing mild symptoms.

