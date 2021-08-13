Unscientific WTOP poll: Most OK with proving vaccination, wearing mask

With the weekend here, if you go out to eat or see a show, chances are you’ll be asked to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
WTOP wanted to find out whether you see those conditions as an imposition or a reason to relax.
In a totally unscientific WTOP poll, we posed two questions on social media:
- Would you go to a business/restaurant/entertainment venue that requires proof of vaccination?
- Would you visit a business/restaurant/entertainment venue if you had to wear a mask?
2. Would you visit a business/restaurant/entertainment venue if you had to wear a mask?
— WTOP (@WTOP) August 11, 2021
On the proof of vaccination question about 8 in 10 said they appreciate knowing that the other people around them have received their shots as well.
About 12% said they wouldn’t go to a place that requires proof of vaccination, while about 5% said it depends on the business.
With some businesses reinstituting a requirement to wear a mask, and others not, most wouldn’t change their plans if they have to mask up.
According to WTOP’s unscientific social media poll, roughly 80% would be willing to wear a mask in a business, at a restaurant or at an entertainment venue.
Approximately 10% suggested they would take their business elsewhere if they have to wear a mask. The same percentage said it depends on the business.