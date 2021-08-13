CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | DC-area hospitals avoid COVID-19 crush | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Coronavirus » Unscientific WTOP poll: Most…

Unscientific WTOP poll: Most OK with proving vaccination, wearing mask

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

August 13, 2021, 7:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With the weekend here, if you go out to eat or see a show, chances are you’ll be asked to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

WTOP wanted to find out whether you see those conditions as an imposition or a reason to relax.

In a totally unscientific WTOP poll, we posed two questions on social media:

  • Would you go to a business/restaurant/entertainment venue that requires proof of vaccination?
  • Would you visit a business/restaurant/entertainment venue if you had to wear a mask?

On the proof of vaccination question about 8 in 10 said they appreciate knowing that the other people around them have received their shots as well.

About 12% said they wouldn’t go to a place that requires proof of vaccination, while about 5% said it depends on the business.

With some businesses reinstituting a requirement to wear a mask, and others not, most wouldn’t change their plans if they have to mask up.

According to WTOP’s unscientific social media poll, roughly 80% would be willing to wear a mask in a business, at a restaurant or at an entertainment venue.

Approximately 10% suggested they would take their business elsewhere if they have to wear a mask. The same percentage said it depends on the business.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Judge dismisses most claims in lawsuit alleging misconduct by former AFGE head

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

CBP CIO says agency ahead of schedule migrating apps to the cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up