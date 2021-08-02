Several DC-area counties seeing ‘substantial’ COVID uptick

The D.C. region is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The D.C. region is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker, several counties in the D.C. region fall within the substantial rate of community transmission of COVID-19 — or a weekly average of at least 50 cases per 100,000 residents.

The cities of Alexandria and Fredericksburg, along with Arlington, Loudoun, Fauquier, Frederick, Culpeper and Prince William counties in Virginia, fall within that category, as well as D.C. itself.

D.C. has reimplemented its indoor mask mandate. In Alexandria, masks are required in city buildings.

Anne Arundel and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland are being added to the substantial transmission list that already includes Prince George’s and Charles counties.

More Coronavirus News

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is expected to address the rise in cases later Monday morning.