Delaware National Guard to help run mobile vaccine units

DOVER, Del. — State health officials and the Delaware National Guard are partnering to run mobile vaccination units across the state this week.

Delaware State News reports medically trained national guard staff will provide the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said in a news release that the mobile units would be visiting communities with low vaccination rates in an effort to eliminate potential barriers to access. COVID-19 testing will be available at each location.

A schedule is available online.

