Nationals Park worker tests positive for COVID-19

A concession worker at Nationals Park has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a team spokesman, they are an employee for the stadium’s concessionaire, Levy. And they had last worked at the ballpark on Wednesday, two days before they tested positive.

“Both the D.C. Department of Health and Levy determined that no additional employees or fans were considered to be at risk,” the spokesman told WTOP.

As vaccinations increase and crowds return to the ballpark, the team reminds the public that the team has “stringent protocols in place to keep both our employees and fans safe.”

Those include:

Requiring daily health screenings and temperature checks for every worker at the ballpark.

Providing KN95 masks to all ballpark workers.

Adding partitions at concession stands to limit potential virus spread among fans and workers. Those concession stands have also been reconfigured to allow for proper social distancing and are being sanitized nightly.

Monday’s news is the latest COVID-related bump in the road for the franchise, which had to delay Opening Day earlier this month because of a team outbreak.

In a statement, the team also added that it’s ”strongly” encouraging all employees to get vaccinated for COVID and is providing information on registering for vaccinations around the region.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.

