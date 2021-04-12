More people eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, including some Md. and Va. teens

More people across the D.C. region will now have access to the coronavirus vaccine. Preregistration for COVID-19 vaccines opens up for teens in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia this week. Here's what you need to know.

Anyone age 16 or older in Maryland or D.C. can now register for COVID-19 vaccinations, and later this week, they can register in Virginia.

Maryland

Vaccine providers in Maryland will be required to allow shots for all Marylanders who are 16 and older, starting Monday. Eligible teens will be able to get vaccines at any of the state’s mass vaccination sites on Tuesday.

As of April 12, Maryland is operating mass vaccination sites at the following locations: Six Flags America Theme Park; Regency Furniture Stadium (Blue Crabs Stadium); Wicomico Civic Center; Hagerstown Premium Outlets; M & Bank Stadium; and Greenbelt Washington Metro Station.

The Wicomico Civic Center and Hagerstown Premium Outlets sites offer walk-up or drive-up lines with no appointment required.

This week, mass vaccination sites will open at Frederick Community College and at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Next week, a site at the Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen is expected to open.

Teens who are 16 or 17 will only be able to use clinics that provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, since that is the only one the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has currently authorized for those ages.

Appointments for those in Phase 1 or 2 will still be prioritized.

In Maryland, you can preregister to get your shots. You can find a clinic near you by entering your ZIP code. Those without internet access can call Maryland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DC

Phase Two begins for D.C. residents Monday. The city’s health department “determined that there were enough appointments remaining to begin offering appointments” to all residents 16 or older.

You can preregister at vaccinate.dc.gov or call 855-363-0333 to make an appointment.

In D.C., capacity at Wizards and Capitals games increases on Monday.

D.C. and Monumental Sports & Entertainment reached an agreement for Capital One Arena to open its doors to fans up to 10% capacity, or around 2,100 people. A full announcement is expected Monday.

D.C. also granted a waiver for Nationals Park and Audi Field to increase attendance to 25% of maximum capacity. The increase will allow up to 10,000 fans at Nats Park and around 5,000 for Audi Field.

Virginia

In Virginia, everyone age 16 and older will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine beginning April 18.

You can preregister online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). You’ll be notified when you get an appointment.

Operators at the Virginia call center speak English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. Videoconferencing in American Sign Language is available at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

The chart below shows how much vaccine progress the three jurisdictions have made.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo, Abigail Constantino and Zeke Hartner contributed to this story.